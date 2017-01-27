Friday 5: GarageBand’s new update, the creator of Flappy Bird publishes a new game, and three other apps to check out this weekend [Video]

In search of a few apps to keep you occupied this weekend? Then you’ll want to check out the latest edition of Friday 5. Inside you’ll find a major GarageBand update, a new game from the creator of Flappy Bird, an awesome iOS imaging app that’s currently on sale, and more. Watch our brief hands-on video for additional details.

With every major update, GarageBand becomes exponentially deeper. This latest update may be the biggest version yet, as it adds a redesigned sound browser, improved tools for voice capture, new mixing effects, Multi-Take Recording, iCloud Syncing to Logic Pro X, and a bevy of other additional features. My favorite new addition is the Alchemy Touch Instrument synths, which include over 150 synth patches. Simply put, if you’re into music creation, then GarageBand is an absolute must-have app.

Video walkthrough

Flappy Bird-creator Dong Nguyen is back with a new game entitled Ninja Spinki. Unlike Flappy Bird, which lacked any empathy whatsoever for the average gamer, Ninja Spinki is significantly easier for first time players to pick up and play. Like Flappy Bird, the game retains the old school 8/16-bit look, along with an excellent Chiptune soundtrack.

iPhone & iPad

Free

Pixelmator is, in my opinion, the best image editing app for macOS. I also happen to share the same opinion about the iOS version of the app, which works remarkably well on iPhone and iPad. The great thing about Pixelmator for iOS is that it has nearly all of the major features from the full-sized Mac version, and iCloud allows users to sync in-progress work easily between all devices. Pixelmator for iOS is on sale for $0.99, which is an absolute steal for an app of its caliber.

iPhone & iPad

$0.99 (On sale)

I use Google Voice on a regular basis, so I was pleasantly surprised when Google gave some much-needed attention to a once languishing app on iOS. The app now has a sleek new, modern redesign that no longer looks like it was straight out of 2008. It’s also been improved functionally — conversations now stay as a part of one continuous thread with support for photo sharing and group messaging. Google even allows users to sign up for a new Google Voice account directly from the app, which is a a convenience to new users, and a positive sign of long-term commitment for long-time users.

iPhone & iPad

Free

Momento is an app that can be used to quickly create GIF animations using the media in your camera roll. It can combine multiple pictures to create a GIF, or it can do so from a video stored in your library. The great thing about Momento is that it combines like photos in your camera roll to create animations automatically.

But Momento GIFs isn’t just about the technical animation. Users can also add a creative twists to their animations by taking advantage of filters, stickers, adjusting speed, and adding text. Once complete, it’s easy to share your creations for all to see; there’s even an iMessage app for quick sharing via the Messages app.

