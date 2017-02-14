9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD Portable 3TB Hard Drive $90, Harman Kardon 7.2-Ch. Receiver w/ AirPlay $250, GoPro HERO4 Silver $200, more

- Feb. 14th 2017 9:30 am PT

Daily Deals: WD Elements Portable 3TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $90, Logitech M325 Wireless Optical Mouse $10, more

Harman Kardon’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all: 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth and more for $250 shipped (Orig. $550)

Document the action: certified refurb GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera for $200 shipped (Orig. $400)

Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)

Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users

9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]

Runtastic’s Heart Rate Monitor & Pulse Tracker PRO on iOS is now free for a limited time (Reg. $2)

Upgrade to a new Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Thermostat from Honeywell or Emerson, today only from $79 shipped

Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to its Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped

Put Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for just $12 Prime shipped

Hayo brings augmented reality control to Hue lighting, Sonos, and your smart home

Stark is a minimal iOS/Android Smartwatch with incredible battery life

Herbert’s unique wall-mount garden will have you growing fresh herbs all winter long

