9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD Portable 3TB Hard Drive $90, Harman Kardon 7.2-Ch. Receiver w/ AirPlay $250, GoPro HERO4 Silver $200, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: WD Elements Portable 3TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $90, Logitech M325 Wireless Optical Mouse $10, more
Harman Kardon’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all: 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth and more for $250 shipped (Orig. $550)
Document the action: certified refurb GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera for $200 shipped (Orig. $400)
Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)
Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users
9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]
Runtastic’s Heart Rate Monitor & Pulse Tracker PRO on iOS is now free for a limited time (Reg. $2)
- The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)
- Infinity Blade 2 on iOS is available for free today for the first time in over 6 months (Reg. $7)
- LEGO Batman Beyond Gotham for iOS gets its very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Chameleon Run and its high-paced platforming go free
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Upgrade to a new Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Thermostat from Honeywell or Emerson, today only from $79 shipped
- APC 11-outlet 2880 Joule Surge Protector w/ dual USB ports: $25 (all-time low)
- Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $24), more
- Brenthaven Collins Shoulder Bag for 15-inch MacBooks: $20 shipped (Reg. $55)
- Give the gift of coffee: Starbucks offers 30% off for Valentines Day, prices start at $8
- Valentine’s Day deals: jewelry from $7, romantic Kindle eBooks from $1, more
- Eddie Bauer Sale: save up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% on clearance items
- Games/Apps: Uncharted 4 $29, LEGO Jurassic World $10, iOS freebies, more
- Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Advantage Knife Set w/ blade covers $15 shipped (Reg. $20+)
- Moto Mod-compatible Moto Z Play refurb (unlocked) for just $205 ($245 off new)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to its Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped
Put Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for just $12 Prime shipped
- stainless steal Apple Watch band $12 Prime shipped
- Logitech’s Advanced Harmony Touchscreen Remote $200
- Vantrue 1080p Dash Cam $53 or X1 for $80
- Numark Mixtrack DJ Controller $99 (Reg. $150)
- 27″ 1080p Monitors w/ HDMI $140 (Reg. $200), more
- 2-pack Outdoor Motion Sensing Lights $30, more
- Travel-sized Single Serve Brewing System for just $24
- Large 2-Topping Pizza from Domino’s $6 (Reg. $15)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV, get it for $500
- Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 5-Port USB Charging Station $22
- ‘An Introduction to APIs’ Kindle eBook free (Reg. $1)
- NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Extender for $30 (Reg. $40+)
- LG’s Stylo Android Smartphone: $50 (Reg. $100)
- Google Chromecast 4K Streaming $59 shipped
- Cuisinart 2-lb Bread Maker for $64
- Sharp 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,149
- Fossil is discounting its Q Smartwatches by 25%
- Philips Wake-Up Light for $50
- Ringke iPhone 7/6/s/Plus cases $4
- Wink Relay Touchscreen Control Panel for $70
- Amcrest ProHD 1080P Wi-Fi IP Camera for $65
- Green Deals: Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug w/ HomeKit $28
- Google Play Music and YouTube Red free for 4 months
- Sony announces Android TV-powered 4K HDR TVs
- Zelda Breathe of the Wild Hardcover Game Guide
- Double Zipper Ziploc Bags to keep things organized for $3
- GoPro HERO5 with a $60 Amazon Gift Card for $399
- HD movie rentals at Google Play for less than $1
- Frigidaire Wine Cooler Fridge for 30% off: $70
- TaoTronics Metal LED 4-Mode Desk Lamp $22 (Reg. $28)
- Sony announces official price drops on PS4 Slim bundles
- Earn a free scoop of Baskin-Robbins’ ice cream this week
- 20% off gift cards: Domino’s, Kripsy Kreme and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Hayo brings augmented reality control to Hue lighting, Sonos, and your smart home
Stark is a minimal iOS/Android Smartwatch with incredible battery life
Herbert’s unique wall-mount garden will have you growing fresh herbs all winter long
- Shoot iPhone video like a pro with Fancy the “world’s smallest” stabilizer for smartphones
- The Brilliant Smart Home Control System turns any light switch into a touchscreen hub
- PlayStation 4 has never looked so elegant: the new TOAST real wood covers
- Bang & Olufsen introduces a new pair of “affordable” wireless headphones, but it’ll still cost you
- The RetroBlox gaming console can play all your old Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation, Atari cartridges
- The Orb outfits your home with Danish-designed, intelligent lighting
- Control your Hue lights, Sonos, iPhone and more with this beautiful wooden remote
- Gameband is an wearable that lets you play Atari classics on its AMOLED display
- Uuni Pro is the wood-burning pizza oven of our dreams, hits Indiegogo with instant success