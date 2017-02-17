Happy Hour Podcast 107 | iPhone 8 ‘function area’ replacing Home button, WWDC moving to San Jose, Eddy Cue talks TV
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first HomeKit video camera, iPhone 8’s rumored function area and other details, WWDC 2017 in San Jose, and Eddy Cue’s appearance at Code Media. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.
Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- D-Link Omna 180 HD camera now available at the Apple Store, first smart home camera with HomeKit video integration
- Just how expensive is a HomeKit house? Here’s my estimation
- KGI: OLED iPhone 8 to be similar physical size to 4.7 inch iPhone 7, with significantly larger battery
- KGI: iPhone 8 to feature new ‘function area’ in place of Touch ID, 5.15-inch usable screen space
- Latest report suggests iPhone 8 screen features higher 521 PPI density, 3x Retina scaling like Plus models
- Apple announces WWDC 2017: June 5th – 9th, held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center
- Apple CFO Luca Maestri talks R&D spending, wearables growth & more in Goldman Sachs interview
- Live stream: Watch Eddy Cue’s interview at Recode’s ‘Code Media’ conference here [Video]
- Apple shares first teaser for its upcoming Carpool Karaoke spin-off destined for Apple Music
- Apple shares second clip for its upcoming Carpool Karaoke spin-off releasing in April
- Eddy Cue says Planet of the Apps will premiere this spring & be ad-free, watch the first clip now
- Eddy Cue: Apple is ‘working on new features’ for podcasts
Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!