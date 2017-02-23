Apple’s classic iTunes Remote app updated with 2FA support for Home Sharing

Apple has updated its classic iTunes Remote app for iOS with two-factor authentication support when signing in to Home Sharing. This lets you use stronger security on your Apple ID and iCloud account and makes iTunes Remote prompt you for 2FA when someone attempts to sign in.

iTunes Remote was previously known simply as Remote and worked with iTunes as well as older Apple TV models. Apple released a new standalone app called Apple TV Remote back in August with Siri Remote features, however, but the classic Remote app has stuck around for Home Sharing features.

Aside from Home Sharing, other feature differences with Apple’s two Remote apps still remain. For example, iTunes Remote is available on both iPhone and iPad, but Apple TV Remote is only optimized for iPhone and scales up on iPad.

iTunes Remote version 4.3.1 is available on the App Store now.