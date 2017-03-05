Apple again said to be releasing iPhone 8 w/ 5.8-inch OLED display & two smaller LCD models this year

Nikkei Asian Review is today out with a new note corroborating much of what we already know about this year’s iPhone refresh. The report reiterates the fact that Apple will introduce a new 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, as well as two new smaller devices with LCD panels.

The report is more notable, however, considering Nikkei had previously resisted rumors that Apple was planning a larger-screened iPhone and reported that Apple would instead introduce new 4.7-inch, 5-inch, and 5.5-inch iPhones.

The upcoming iPhone, to be launched this fall, will come in three configurations — two with liquid crystal displays and one with a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode display.

It’s still unclear as to the fate of the rumored 5-inch iPhone. A recent investor note from KGI stated that while the iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch display, there will be “function area” at the bottom, which would make for a roughly 5.15-inches of usable screen pace. For this reason, it’s unclear how Apple will market the iPhone 8 in terms of screen size.

Today’s report goes to note of the effect of the higher priced iPhone 8. Nikkei specifically notes that the Chinese smartphone market is continuing to slow, thus causing customers to be less likely to shell out even more money for the top of the line device.

A report last week claimed that Apple may have to push the release of the flagship iPhone model back due to supply constraints. The report explained that Apple isn’t on track to begin iPhone 8 production until September of this year, thus meaning the new device won’t be available for purchase in September like it normally is. It is believed that the biggest reason for the delay is because of supply constrained OLED display part. Several different reports have highlighted Apple’s search for a supplier in that area.

Other rumored iPhone 8 changes include new biometric technologies, a new all-glass design, and Touch ID integrated into the display. Apple is also said to be prepping two more iterative updates with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. These devices are said to enter production in July of this year.

You can keep up with all of the latest iPhone 8 rumors in our continuously updating guide here.