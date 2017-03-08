Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 5 for Apple Watch

Apple is rolling out the fifth watchOS 3.2 beta for developer testing on Apple Watch. watchOS 3.2 beta includes Theater Mode which disables raise-to-wake and mutes alerts.

Apple is also introducing SiriKit to Apple Watch with watchOS 3.2 beta. SiriKit lets developers integrate their apps with Siri for select uses. Prior to watchOS 3.2 beta, SiriKit was limited to iOS apps.

As for Theater Mode, this is how Apple describes the new feature:

Theater Mode lets users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. Users still receive notifications (including haptics) while in Theater Mode, which they can view by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown.

And here’s how Theater Mode looks on Apple Watch:

Check out our hands-on video with Theater Mode below:

watchOS 3.2 beta 2 included a subtle change:

Control Center toggles reorganized (Series 2 from top left to bottom right: Battery, Airplane Mode, Mute, Do Not Disturb, Find My iPhone, Water Lock, Theater Mode, AirPlay)

We’ll update with any changes discovered in watchOS 3.2 beta 5.

Apple is also running developer betas for iOS 10.3 for iPhone and iPad, macOS 10.12.4 for Mac, and tvOS 10.2 for Apple TV. While iOS and macOS have public beta versions, watchOS and tvOS betas are only available to registered developers.