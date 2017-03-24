Happy Hour Podcast 112 | iPhone 7 goes (RED), the ‘new’ iPad, Apple Watch updates

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7, the new $329 iPad, and Apple Watch updates. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple says online store will ‘be updated’ overnight as new products anticipated
- Apple Store goes down, rumor mill expects Apple to launch new iPad hardware
- Apple announces new $329 9.7-inch iPad, replaces iPad Air 2, goes on sale Friday
- Apple officially announces (RED) iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, updated iPhone SE with double the storage
- Apple Watch gets new bands for Spring 2017, Nike Sport bands now sold separate
- The new $329 iPad is thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2
- Apple launches six new iPhone 7/Plus case colors, matching new silicone & leather Watch bands
- Apple Watch no longer offered with bundled leather, nylon, or link bands
- Everything Apple announced today (and what we’re still waiting for)
- Apple announcements video recap: Red iPhone 7, $329 iPad, Nike bands, and more
- Comment: Apple’s latest iPad’s killer new feature is its price
