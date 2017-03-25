This week’s top stories: Our video recap of Apple’s non-event, (RED) iPhone 7, low-cost iPad, Apple Watch, Clips app & more

In this week’s top stories: Our video recap of Apple’s non-event product announcements this week as the company unveils the Product (RED) iPhone 7, a new low-cost iPad, Apple Watch updates, a new app called Clips, and much more.

We kick things off this week with our rundown of everything Apple announced this week (and what we’re still waiting for). Apple announces a new thicker and heavier but low-cost $329 9.7-inch iPad to replace iPad Air 2. Apple officially announces the Product (RED) iPhone 7 & 7 Plus and an updated iPhone SE with double the storage. And it shows off a new app called ‘Clips’ app that combines video, photos, music w/ animated captions & effects.

Apple Watch gets new bands for Spring 2017 as Nike Sport bands become available to buy separately. Apple acquires the powerful iOS automation app Workflow and makes it available for free. And the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive detailing Apple’s AR features that will debut first in iPhone and possibly later in a new smart glasses product.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7, the new $329 iPad, Apple Watch updates and much more: