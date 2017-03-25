This week’s top stories: Our video recap of Apple’s non-event, (RED) iPhone 7, low-cost iPad, Apple Watch, Clips app & more

- Mar. 25th 2017 8:22 am PT

iPhone 7 AAPL Company Top Stories
View Comments

In this week’s top stories: Our video recap of Apple’s non-event product announcements this week as the company unveils the Product (RED) iPhone 7, a new low-cost iPad, Apple Watch updates, a new app called Clips, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

We kick things off this week with our rundown of everything Apple announced this week (and what we’re still waiting for). Apple announces a new thicker and heavier but low-cost $329 9.7-inch iPad to replace iPad Air 2. Apple officially announces the Product (RED) iPhone 7 & 7 Plus and an updated iPhone SE with double the storage. And it shows off a new app called ‘Clips’ app that combines video, photos, music w/ animated captions & effects.

Apple Watch gets new bands for Spring 2017 as Nike Sport bands become available to buy separately. Apple acquires the powerful iOS automation app Workflow and makes it available for free. And the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive detailing Apple’s AR features that will debut first in iPhone and possibly later in a new smart glasses product.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

iPad |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Apps |

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast  #112 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7, the new $329 iPad, Apple Watch updates and much more:

Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

Favorite Gear

LG 34-inch Widscreen Monitor

LG 34-inch Widscreen Monitor

This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes

This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes

PhotoFast MFi drive w/ Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, micro-USB

PhotoFast MFi drive w/ Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, micro-USB

Guides

iPhone 7

iPhone 7

Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were announced on 7th September 2016

View THe Guide

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

View THe Guide

This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top AAPL stories.

View THe Guide