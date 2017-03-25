This week’s top stories: Our video recap of Apple’s non-event, (RED) iPhone 7, low-cost iPad, Apple Watch, Clips app & more
In this week’s top stories: Our video recap of Apple’s non-event product announcements this week as the company unveils the Product (RED) iPhone 7, a new low-cost iPad, Apple Watch updates, a new app called Clips, and much more.
We kick things off this week with our rundown of everything Apple announced this week (and what we’re still waiting for). Apple announces a new thicker and heavier but low-cost $329 9.7-inch iPad to replace iPad Air 2. Apple officially announces the Product (RED) iPhone 7 & 7 Plus and an updated iPhone SE with double the storage. And it shows off a new app called ‘Clips’ app that combines video, photos, music w/ animated captions & effects.
Apple Watch gets new bands for Spring 2017 as Nike Sport bands become available to buy separately. Apple acquires the powerful iOS automation app Workflow and makes it available for free. And the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive detailing Apple’s AR features that will debut first in iPhone and possibly later in a new smart glasses product.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
- Everything Apple announced today (and what we’re still waiting for)
- Low-cost iPad, (RED) iPhone 7, 128GB iPhone SE, new Watch bands & iPhone 7 cases – what’s your take?
iPad |
- Apple announces new $329 9.7-inch iPad, replaces iPad Air 2, goes on sale Friday
- Comparison: How the new $329 iPad stacks up against the iPad Air 2
- Opinion: The new low-cost iPad is further evidence of a new approach to Apple’s pricing
- The new $329 iPad is thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2
- Comment: Apple’s latest iPad’s killer new feature is its price
iPhone |
- Apple officially announces (RED) iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, updated iPhone SE with double the storage
- Apple launches six new iPhone 7/Plus case colors, matching new silicone & leather Watch bands
- Analyst says iPhone 8 will cause a ‘paradigm shift’ because of Apple’s lead in AR tech
- Report: iPhone 8 to feature ‘water drop design’, curves like original model
- APFS explained; what you need to know for iOS 10.3 and macOS
- Apple patent describes iPhone or iPad docking into MacBook-style dumb terminal
- Apple’s AR features will debut first in iPhone, later in glasses, reports Bloomberg
Apple Watch |
Apps |
- Apple acquires powerful iOS automation app Workflow, makes it available for free
- Apple announces Clips app that combines video, photos, music w/ animated captions & effects
- Here are the 69 new emoji coming with Unicode 10 this summer, eventually headed to iOS
- Apple releases iTunes 12.6 with new ‘rent once, watch anywhere’ feature
- Next for Apple Music & Beats 1: Original content, revamped apps, more Beats, live events & more
This week’s top videos |
- Apple announcements video recap: Red iPhone 7, $329 iPad, Nike bands, and more
- Hands on with Apple’s new PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 Plus [Video]
- Hands-on: Apple’s new ‘rent once, watch anywhere’ movie rentals feature
- Hands-on with Nike’s Pure Platinum, Anthracite, and Volt Apple Watch Sport Bands [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #112 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7, the new $329 iPad, Apple Watch updates and much more: