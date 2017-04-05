Western Union now lets you Apple Pay for mobile money transfers and bill payments

Western Union has long supported Apple Pay in stores for sending money and paying bills, and now the service is bringing in-app support for Apple Pay to mobile money transfers. This lets you send cash from your bank account to someone else using Apple’s fast and secure payment service rather than manually entering in and saving your debit card information.

Apple Pay support in Western Union’s iPhone app will be limited to the United States to start then expand to the United Kingdom later this year.

Apple Pay payments even works with domestic bill pay in the United States, and Apple Pay cash transfers can be sent to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Western Union says over half of all money transfer transactions using their service are started with the mobile app. Apple Pay support adds another layer of security and convenience which should make the process even easier and safer.

In other Apple Pay news, yesterday Starbucks rolled out the ability to send gift cards using Apple’s payment service, and last week Square expanded their Apple Pay readers for small businesses to the UK.

Western Union’s iPhone app is available for free on the App Store.