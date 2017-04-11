IDC: Apple’s Mac sales up in Q1 as PC industry records first growth in 5 years

Hot on the heels of Apple’s Mac-focused pre-announcement last week, the IDC is out today with new data concerning the PC industry as a whole. According to the data, worldwide shipments of PCs totaled 60.3 million during Q1 2017, for year-over-year growth of 0.6 percent, while Apple also continued its strong performance…

While that growth number is small, it’s notable for the PC manufacturers as it marks the industry’s return to growth after 5 years of declining shipments. The 0.6 percent growth also outshines initial expectations, which had claimed the PC industry would fall by 1.8 percent during the quarter.

IDC explains that while PCs face increased competition from smartphones and tablets, consumers are generally delaying their PC purchase rather than forgetting it altogether. Because of this, the IDC believes that Q1 2017 marks the beginning of a “replacement cycle” that will drive industry growth.

IDC research manager Jay Chou:

“Users have generally delayed PC replacements rather than giving up PCs for other devices. The commercial market is beginning a replacement cycle that should drive growth throughout the forecast. Consumer demand will remain under pressure, although growth in segments like PC Gaming as well as rising saturation of tablets and smartphones will move the consumer market toward stabilization as well.”

As for vendor-specific information, today’s data shows strong performance across the board. HP had an especially strong quarter, taking the first place position for the first time since 2013. The company saw growth of 13.1 percent year-over-year. Lenovo comes in second place, with 1.7 percent growth and Dell rounds out the top three with 6.2 percent growth.

Holding strong at fourth place, however, is Apple. The company saw 4.1 percent growth in shipments year-over-year, according to the data. Apple’s marketshare rose slightly from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent. Acer closes out the top five with 2.9 percent growth.

Gartner today is also out with its new data, telling a different story than IDC. The Gartner data shows an overall decline for the PC industry by 2.4 percent. This discrepancy in data, however, seems to be due to Chromebooks, which IDC includes in its tracking, but Gartner does not. Last year, IDC data claimed that ChromeOS sales were actually outpacing Mac.

Gartner: “Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.” IDC: “Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker, but are not addressed in this press release.”

The data comes following Apple overhauling its Mac strategy. The company last week announced that it has a new modular Mac Pro coming at some point in the future, as well as new pro-focused iMacs. Additionally, the company reported strong MacBook Pro sales, with Phil Schiller saying:

“Obviously, as you know, we just did a very major update to the MacBook Pro line. That’s going very well. Customers absolutely love it, we’ve had a lot of customers buying them. Big numbers, as I said, 20 percent growth year over year. We’re very proud of those products; we know there’s feedback on things that can be done better on them.”

Apple has regularly combatted the slowing PC industry, often posting growing shipment numbers despite the industry’s overall decline. Today’s IDC data shows the rest of the industry start to keep pace with Apple. The full press release is below.