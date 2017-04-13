Dubai Mall Apple Store to open on April 27, offer views of Burj Khalifa

Apple’s third retail store in the United Arab Emirates, located in the fashionable Dubai Mall, will open on April 27. The company has announced on its website that the grand opening will take place at 4pm after promoting it with a Creativity Connected tagline and a unique art display.

The store, which occupies two floors in the giant shopping mall, will be open seven days a week, 10am to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday and 10am to midnight Thursday to Saturday …

The store joins existing ones in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall.

As usual with Apple Stores, the store will offer free workshops for all ages, and learning camps for kids. Gulf News reports that Apple is continuing its creativity theme in its statements about the store.

The Apple Store is much more than a store. It’s a place to learn about your Apple device. And a place to discover your creative side […] a meeting point for the creative-minded people, and a place of learning and inspiration.

It is also promoting ‘field trips’ to the store for schools.

Take your students or fellow teachers on a Field Trip to the Apple Store for an unforgettable learning experience. Students will create amazing work right on the spot. They’ll take their imaginations to new heights using Apple products to produce immersive, creative projects. Field Trip makes sure students and teachers walk away knowing that whatever they dream is possible through education, creativity, and dedication.

The store will reportedly offer views of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which stands at 2,717 feet.