9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Pro Deals from $1,280, Beats Powerbeats3 $130, iPhone SE 16GB $160, more

- Apr. 18th 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)

Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

iPhone SE 16GB in Rose Gold for $160 shipped

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

Hands on with the best AirPods accessories

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)

 

Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases & screen protectors from $2 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console

DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door

Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Seagate 8TB External Hard Drive w/ USB 3.0 Hub on sale for $180

GoPro refurbished HERO4 Black 4K Action Cam for just $203

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

