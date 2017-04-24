Apple releases fourth iOS 10.3.2 and macOS 10.12.5 public betas

Earlier today, Apple released the fourth betas of macOS 10.12.5 and iOS 10.3.2 to developers. Now, the company has released the betas to public beta testers too, as it usually does following the initial release to developers…

macOS 10.12.5 is a minor update and focuses on bug fixes and security improvements. The update comes following the more significant update of macOS 10.12.4, which brought Apple’s color shifting Night Shift feature to the Mac for the first time.

As for iOS 10.3.2, which is available for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, we’re looking at another bug fix and security related update. Apple’s iOS 10.3 release included Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system, CarPlay improvements, and much more. iOS 10.3.1 was released a few weeks back, bringing its own share of security and performance improvements, as well as 32-bit device support.

To update your iOS device, head into Settings and search for the update, while macOS can be updated via the Mac App Store.

Below are the release notes for iOS 10.3.2 release: