Apple releases fourth iOS 10.3.2 and macOS 10.12.5 public betas

Earlier today, Apple released the fourth betas of macOS 10.12.5 and iOS 10.3.2 to developers. Now, the company has released the betas to public beta testers too, as it usually does following the initial release to developers…
macOS 10.12.5 is a minor update and focuses on bug fixes and security improvements. The update comes following the more significant update of macOS 10.12.4, which brought Apple’s color shifting Night Shift feature to the Mac for the first time.
As for iOS 10.3.2, which is available for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, we’re looking at another bug fix and security related update. Apple’s iOS 10.3 release included Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system, CarPlay improvements, and much more. iOS 10.3.1 was released a few weeks back, bringing its own share of security and performance improvements, as well as 32-bit device support.
To update your iOS device, head into Settings and search for the update, while macOS can be updated via the Mac App Store.
Below are the release notes for iOS 10.3.2 release:
Fixed in this Release
SiriKit
The new SiriKit car commands should now work as expected.
Third-Party VPN Apps
Third-party VPN apps should now work as expected.
Siri
Siri text responses should now be complete.
Notes and Known Issues
Managed and Shared Devices
The ability to update devices from a remote server is in development and may not yet work as expected.
openURL
When a third party application invokes openURL: on a tel://, facetime://, or facetime-audio:// URL, iOS displays a prompt and requires user confirmation before dialing.
SOS
SOS is only supported in India.
WebKit
Safari now supports the prefers-reduced-motion media query. This query allows a web developer to provide alternate page styles for users who are sensitive to large areas of motion. Users can change their preference for reduced motion in the Accessibility section of System Preferences.
The iOS 10.3 update removes support for SHA-1 signed certificates used for Transport Layer Security (TLS) in Safari and WebKit that are issued from a root Certification Authority (CA) included in the operating system default trust store. All other TLS connections will continue to support SHA-1 signed certificates until late 2017. SHA-1 signed root CA certificates, enterprise- distributed SHA-1 certificates, and user-installed SHA-1 certificates are not affected by this change. For more information, see https://support.apple.com/kb/HT207459.