Apple expands App Analytics developer information with new referral & source data

Apple this evening announced that it is expanding App Analytics in iTunes Connect to display new information related to how customers are discovering applications. The company made the announcement on its official developer blog…

The new features will allow developers to have a better look at how customers are discovering their apps. This consists information such as where a user initially found an application, including within other apps, on the web, or via App Store browsing and search.

Here’s what Apple says about the new iTunes Connect analytic features for developers:

App Analytics in iTunes Connect now provides insight on where customers discover your app, including App Store browsing and search, within other apps, or on the web. With key metrics based on source types, you can see your top referring apps and websites, making it easier to optimize your marketing campaigns.

Apple first rolled its App Analytics feature out to all developers in May of 2015. The feature allows developers to receive metrics such as how much time users are spending in apps, where apps are used, in-app purchase and install data including device breakdowns, and more. We went hands-on with the feature after its initial announcement.

App Analytics are included at no additional charge to developers aside from the $99/year developer membership fee. Developers can find out more here. If you’re a developer, let us know what you think of this change down in the comments.