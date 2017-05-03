Brother targets iOS convenience as it adds MFi model option across mobile printers

Brother has announced the addition of MFi certification to its entire mobile printer lineup, increasing its focus and ease of use with iOS devices. The new MFi models are available on a range of Brother’s mobile label and receipt printers.

In the press release, Brother shares that it was a meticulous process to earn MFi status for all of its mobile printers. Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for Brother Mobile Solutions, Ravi Panjwani, shared why the company felt it was important to attain Apple’s MFi certification:

Mobile business owners and IT administrators increasingly prefer Apple devices for their on-the-go workers. With mobile workforces growing rapidly today, they need to have confidence that their mobile printer investments work seamlessly with Apple products.

The models that now have an available MFi option include: the RuggedJet RJ-2050, RJ-2150, RJ-3050Ai, RJ-3150Ai, RJ-4030Ai, PocketJet 763MFi, and M-Print MW145MFi and MW260MFi. The new models with MFi certification appear to be the mid or high-tier option for each printer, with the base models without MFi/AirPrint offering Bluetooth connectivity.

It’s a good move on Brother’s part to put in the effort to gain MFi compatibility as enterprise Apple adoption is continuing to grow. Earlier this year, United Airlines shared it is working on delivering 50,000 iOS devices to employees and just yesterday on Apple’s earnings call, Luca Maestri mentioned that Volkswagen is choosing iPhone to be its corporate standard. While these updates from Brother will be welcome news for big businesses, no doubt small business owners will find the MFi printers useful as well.