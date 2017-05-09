iPhone 8 images based on leaked factory CAD drawings show all glass design, thicker body

We’ve seen a variety of iPhone 8 leaks over recent months and now a new set of renders has emerged, this time courtesy of Onleaks. These renders are based on leaked CAD images and may offer the most accurate look yet at what the iPhone 8 could look like…

The renders show the iPhone 8 with a nearly edge-to-edge OLED display, as well as stainless steel edges similar to that of the iPhone 4. On the back of the device you can see an all-glass deign, as well as a vertical dual-camera design. It has been reported in the past that the iPhone 8’s vertical dual-camera array could lend itself to advanced augmented reality features.

One thing that isn’t explicitly clear from these renders and the CAD drawings is the placement of the Touch ID sensor. At this point, it’s likely that the Touch ID sensor will either be located beneath the display or integrated into the Apple logo on the back of the device.

Because these renders are based on CAD drawings straight from the factory, we can get a bit more detailed regarding size. The iPhone 8 depicted here reportedly measures in at 143.5 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm. That makes it slightly thicker than both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which measure in at 7.1 mm and 7.3 mm, respectively.

One important thing to keep in mind is that Apple is testing multiple different designs of the iPhone 8 and this is only one of them. It’s possible that this could be the final design chosen, but there are still some unknown factors.

Earlier today, an investor note from KGI elaborated on the iPhone 8’s production issues. The note explained that it’s looking increasingly likely that the iPhone 8 will face prolonged supply shortages due to the drastic component overhaul. This wasn’t the first time we’d heard about iPhone 8 delays, either.

What do you think of these CAD-based iPhone 8 renders? For comparison’s sake, below is a less exact, more creative iPhone 8 render video that shows in-screen Touch ID, an all-glass design, and much more. Let us know which render you prefer down in the comments.