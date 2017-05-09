KGI: There’s a ‘rising probability of worst-case scenario’ for iPhone 8 shortages

Martin Hajek iPhone 8 Concept

Reports of delays and production difficulties have been plentiful for the iPhone 8, and it doesn’t seem like things are going to get much better. KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new report this evening in which he says that there’s a “rising probability” of the “worst scenario” for production and shipments of the device…

In a note released to analysts today, Kuo explains that Apple is still facing production difficulties with the iPhone 8 due to the “major hardware upgrades.” While Kuo previously outlined the possibility of delays, he now says that there is a “rising probability of worst-case scenario for iPhone shipments” and is dropping his shipment prediction from 100-110 million units to 80-90 million units.

We are seeing more evidence that the worst-case scenario forecasted in our April 19 report could materialize, where new iPhone shipments in 2H17F are revised down to 80- 90mn units from 100-110mn units (vs. consensus of 100-120mn units).

Kuo reiterates his earlier reports, saying that the production ramp of the OLED iPhone could be pushed as late as October or November, compared to the normal August-September ramp. In turn, this will cause “severe supply shortages” for “a while after the new models are launched.”

As for other iPhone 8 uncertainties, Kuo says there are things that investors should keep their eye on as we head closer to the fall: