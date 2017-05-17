Apple releases first iOS 10.3.3 public beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the first iOS 10.3.3 public beta for users to test without paid developer accounts. The update likely includes bug fixes and performance improvements as well as new wallpapers discovered only on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro…

Apple’s public beta program is free to participate in unlike its paid developer program. iOS 10.3.3 will be released to everyone likely next month, and the public beta allows more users to test pre-release versions of the software update before it’s finalized.

Today’s release marks the third software update this week starting with iOS 10.3.2 for all users on Monday and the first iOS 10.3.3 developer beta yesterday.

The presence of new wallpapers only on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (which you can download here) further suggests what analysts expect: updated iPad Pros may be coming at WWDC in a few weeks. The missing wallpapers on the 9.7-inch iPad models may suggest these will be marketing wallpapers for new 12.9-inch and the first 10.5-inch iPads.

