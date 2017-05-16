Apple releases first iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the first iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The update likely includes bug fixes and security improvements.

iOS 10.3.3 beta 1 follows one day after the public release of iOS 10.3.2 for all users.

iOS 10.3.3 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta version may be available shortly.

We’ll update if any release notes are provided for the new software update.

Major new features for iOS are likely being saved for iOS 11 which we expect to see introduced at WWDC on June 5. Rumored features include Apple Pay peer-to-peer payments, group FaceTime, new Siri enhancements, changes to the Apple Music app, and more.

For a look back at what changes Apple included with iOS 10.3, check out our hands-on video below:

