Apple releases iOS 10.3.2 update for iPhone and iPad

Apple has officially released the iOS 10.3.2 software update for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The latest software update focuses on bug fixes and performance and security improvements.

For instructions on updating your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to the latest version of iOS, see our tutorial on updating software here.

iOS 10.3.2 follows the March release of iOS 10.3 which includes Find My AirPods, CarPlay updates, Apple File System, and more. Apple also released iOS 10.3.1 in early April which includes bug fixes and security improvements.

Apple is likely focusing on iOS 11 for major new features which we expect to see introduced at WWDC 2017 on June 5 next month. Catch up on our iOS 11 wish list stories for iPhone and iPad, CarPlay, and HomeKit in the mean time.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest update for iPhone and iPad.

