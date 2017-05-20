This week’s top stories: iOS 10.3.2 & 10.3.3 beta, iPhone 8 renders, Apple Watch reports, WWDC MacBooks & iPads, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 10.3.2 arrives alongside 10.3.3 beta, iPhone 8 renders, Apple Watch news, Apple plans hardware updates for WWDC, and much more.

This week Apple releases iOS 10.3.2 update for iPhone and iPad as well as its first iOS 10.3.3 betas that brings three new wallpapers to 12.9″ iPad Pro. iPhone 8 renders reportedly made from highly detailed CAD files show an embedded Home button and wireless charging. And a report claims Apple will likely to launch a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and Siri Speaker at WWDC next month.

watchOS 3.2.2 arrives for Apple Watch as new reports claim Apple is developing and testing wearable blood sugar tracking technology for the device. Zac breaks down what watchOS 4 could learn from the original Apple Watch OS. A MacBook Pro upgrade is reportedly coming at WWDC alongside 12-inch MacBook refresh. And Google announces Assistant for iPhone at Google I/O alongside other announcements for Mac and iOS users.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPad and MacBook updated expected at WWDC next month, iOS 10.3.3 beta and the new wallpapers, how watchOS 4 could improve Apple Watch, and much more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes