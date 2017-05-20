This week’s top stories: iOS 10.3.2 & 10.3.3 beta, iPhone 8 renders, Apple Watch reports, WWDC MacBooks & iPads, more
In this week’s top stories: iOS 10.3.2 arrives alongside 10.3.3 beta, iPhone 8 renders, Apple Watch news, Apple plans hardware updates for WWDC, and much more.
This week Apple releases iOS 10.3.2 update for iPhone and iPad as well as its first iOS 10.3.3 betas that brings three new wallpapers to 12.9″ iPad Pro. iPhone 8 renders reportedly made from highly detailed CAD files show an embedded Home button and wireless charging. And a report claims Apple will likely to launch a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and Siri Speaker at WWDC next month.
watchOS 3.2.2 arrives for Apple Watch as new reports claim Apple is developing and testing wearable blood sugar tracking technology for the device. Zac breaks down what watchOS 4 could learn from the original Apple Watch OS. A MacBook Pro upgrade is reportedly coming at WWDC alongside 12-inch MacBook refresh. And Google announces Assistant for iPhone at Google I/O alongside other announcements for Mac and iOS users.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- iOS 10.3.3 beta brings three new wallpapers to 12.9″ iPad Pro, download here
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3.3 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases iOS 10.3.2 update for iPhone and iPad
- iPhone 8 renders from CAD files show embedded Home button, wireless charging
- Apple granted patents for bezel-free display and Touch ID button embedded in screen
- Report: Apple to phase out the iPad mini, no more updates planned
- KGI: Apple likely to launch 10.5-inch iPad Pro and Siri Speaker at WWDC alongside new software
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 3.2.2 update for Apple Watch now available
- Report: Tim Cook testing wearable blood sugar tracker connected to Apple Watch
- Here’s what watchOS 4 could learn from the original Apple Watch OS
Mac |
- Bloomberg: MacBook Pro upgrade coming at WWDC alongside 12-inch MacBook refresh
- macOS 10.12.5 rolling out on the Mac App Store with USB headphones fix, Windows 10 improvement, more
Apps |
- Google announces Assistant for iPhone at Google I/O
- Things 3 task manager launches with beautiful new design and all-new features
- Google I/O: Assistant for iPhone, Google Home, Photos, new Gmail for iOS features
- App specific passwords will be required to sign in to iCloud with third party apps from June 15
AAPL | Apple Store
- Photos posted from exclusive tour inside Apple Park, with video coming soon [Gallery]
- Images show Apple begin overnight refresh on older retail stores [Gallery]
This week’s top videos |
- iOS 11 concept imagines new productivity features, Finder, and more for iPad
- Friday 5: Things 3 is more than just a visual overhaul
- Accell’s USB-C to HDMI 2.0 adapter connects the MacBook Pro to 4K displays @60Hz
- StarTech’s USB-C to SATA adapter makes for a great MacBook Pro accessory
Happy Hour Podcast #120|
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPad and MacBook updated expected at WWDC next month, iOS 10.3.3 beta and the new wallpapers, how watchOS 4 could improve Apple Watch, and much more.
