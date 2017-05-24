9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro $475, Amazon 1-Day Logitech Sale, iOttie iPhone Car Mount $19, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets $124 discount, priced from $475
Amazon 1-Day Logitech Sale up to 50% off: keyboards & more from $15
Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60 (Reg. $80)
iOttie’s premium iTap Smartphone Car Mounts drop to $19 (over 20% off)
Anker iPhone/Android Dashboard Mount drops to $14 (Reg. $24)
Best Buy is clearing out official Apple Watch Sport Bands, starting at $34 (or less)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $279 discount to $920 shipped
Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more
Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Pre-paid for $99 shipped (Reg. $170)
Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lumino City’s handcrafted worlds drop to lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Cartoon Network’s iOS RPG Attack the Light hits lowest price in years: $1 (Reg. $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
Review: iClever’s Surge Protector packs 12 ports to charge your gear [Deal]
Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands
9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Pad & Quill offering 20% off leather/linen iPad & Apple Watch accessories
Hands-on: Clockwork Synergy’s stylish Apple Watch bands, save 30% [Exclusive]
- Kogeek’s HomeKit-enabled Light Switch now $34 w/ this promo code (25% off)
- Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit w/ HomeKit + Alexa support for $120, more
- Dodocool 13.3-inch Felt MacBook Sleeve w/ pouch for $6: 40% off
- Jackery 26000mAh QC 3.0 Power Bank $53, more
- Thule Subterra 15″ MacBook Bag $30, Logitech Wireless Keyboard $20, more
- Uber Gift Cards 10% off starting at under $23 w/ free email delivery
- Petco Gift Cards are the best way to save on pet supplies: $100 for $85 + more
- Samorost 3, Machinarium & Botanicula now $1 ea. on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Machinarium, Heroes of Loot, many more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodborne Complete $17.50, Hitman $30, more
- Hoover’s WindTunnel Bagless Upright Vac now matching all-time low at $97
- Salomon and Merrell running shoes/hiking boots 40% off today at Amazon, starting from $60
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller
- Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
- This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
- Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
- NikeLab releases urban commuter, all-condition ACG.07.KMTR
- Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
- Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- BOSON Building Blocks bring LEGOs and other projects to Life!
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
- Alexa-enabled 4K TVs from Westinghouse hit w/ Fire OS built-in
- Apogee Control now comes free w/ Element 88 Thunderbolt interfaces
- Jammy: the new portable iOS-connected smart guitar with telescopic neck
- Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300mAh of extra power for $99, available now
- Arckit lets you build custom model cityscapes easier than LEGO
- Polk’s new Chromecast-powered MagniFi soundbar offers 5.1-Ch. surround sound
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Caseology iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases in multiple styles from $4
iTunes Movie Deals: 10-film Action Collection $10, Pirates of the Caribbean $13, more!
LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5
Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
- UGREEN 2-in-1 MFi Apple Watch/Charger $42
- Two-pack Aukey USB-C to Micro USB Adapters $6, more
- Sugru Moldable Glue multi-color 8 pack for $13
- Google Play Music + YouTube Red free trial
- Ameriwood Home CarsonTV stand: $47 shipped
- Dell 27-inch S Series Monitor $228 shipped
- Netflix Preview for June 2017: OITNB Season 5, much more
- Klipsch X6i In-Ear Headphones $50 shipped
- Air Hogs Star Trek U.S.S Enterprise RC Drone for $35
- OxyLED 12LED Solar Outdoor Light $10 (Reg. $17)
- Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone $90 (Reg. $140)
- Aukey Car Vent Mount $5 (Reg. $10), more
- Apple AirPort Express Base Station now $69
- Huawei Stainless Steel Smartwatch from $170
- Save 20% off Home and Garden Goods at eBay
- Twelve South ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch $25
- LEGO Star Wars sets 20% off: from $10
- Spotify Premium 3-month trial for $1 ($30 value)
- Sony Xperia XZ 32GB Unlocked Smartphone $330
- Foscam R2 1080p HD Wireless Security Cam $60
- WORX Wheelbarrow + 32V String Trimmer $200, more
- Philips Norelco Shaver 6400 $70 shipped
- Domino’s has a Large 2-Topping Pizza for $6
- Samsung 2.1-Ch. 120W Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Subwoofer: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Aukey’s 1080p Dashcam w/ Sony Lens + Night Vision: $50 (Reg. $80)
- ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent for $58
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT Smartwatch for $315