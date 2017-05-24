9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro $475, Amazon 1-Day Logitech Sale, iOttie iPhone Car Mount $19, more

- May. 24th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets $124 discount, priced from $475

Amazon 1-Day Logitech Sale up to 50% off: keyboards & more from $15

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60 (Reg. $80)

iOttie’s premium iTap Smartphone Car Mounts drop to $19 (over 20% off)

Anker iPhone/Android Dashboard Mount drops to $14 (Reg. $24)

Best Buy is clearing out official Apple Watch Sport Bands, starting at $34 (or less)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $279 discount to $920 shipped

Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more

Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Pre-paid for $99 shipped (Reg. $170)

Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)

Review: iClever’s Surge Protector packs 12 ports to charge your gear [Deal]

Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands

9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Pad & Quill offering 20% off leather/linen iPad & Apple Watch accessories

Hands-on: Clockwork Synergy’s stylish Apple Watch bands, save 30% [Exclusive]

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim

Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20

Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Caseology iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases in multiple styles from $4

iTunes Movie Deals: 10-film Action Collection $10, Pirates of the Caribbean $13, more!

LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5

Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

