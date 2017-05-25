Apple updates Final Cut Pro & iMovie for Mac w/ bug fixes & performance improvements

Apple this evening has released minor updates to iMovie and Final Cut Pro for Mac. The updates bring the former to version 10.1.6 and the latter to version 10.3.4, including primarily bug fixes and performance improvements for both

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple quietly issued the updates tonight, with a quick and to the point change logs. The company says the update for iMovie improves stability of the app when updating libraries originally created with previous versions of the software. Additionally, the update fixes an issue related to clip volume after transitions:

Improves stability when updating libraries created with earlier versions of iMovie

Addresses an issue which could lower the volume of clips after transitions

For Final Cut Pro, the update improves stability with keyboard shortcuts, audio fade in, and sharing clips:

Resolves a stability issue when using keyboard shortcuts to trim in Secondary Storylines

Fixes an issue in which certain editing operations could create an extra audio fade in

Fixes an issue in which the Share dialog could incorrectly display a codec warning

The last major for Apple’s video editing software applications came alongside the announcement of the Touch Bar MacBook Pro, though the apps have seen smaller updates since then.

iMovie for Mac is available on the Mac App Store. The video editing app is free on new Macs and is available for $4.99 on older machines. Final Cut Pro is available for $299.99 on the Mac App Store, though Apple recently introduced an education bundle for $199 that also includes Logic and other pro apps.