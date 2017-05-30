Second macOS 10.12.6 public beta rolling out on Mac App Store

Apple has released the second public beta version of macOS 10.12.6 for users to test without a paid developer account. The update likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements ahead of macOS 10.13 later this year.

Apple previously released the same update to registered developers yesterday which followed the public release of macOS 10.12.5 earlier this month.

The new update may also be used on updated MacBooks if the rumors are to be believed. Earlier this month it was reported that Apple is planning to unveil upgraded MacBook and MacBook Pros at WWDC next week.

