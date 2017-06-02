Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS/Mac music production. This week we have a new audio mangler from Audio Damage, major updates to Korg Gadget for Mac, the release of the latest Elektron drum machine and much more…

Audio Damage releases the new Grind audio mangler for Mac

Audio Damage is one of those sleeper companies (for some people anyway) that makes incredible virtual audio processing plug-ins unlike any other. Automaton, Kombinat and the incredible Replicant are just a few its amazing, and very affordable products. The company recently debuted its latest audio mangler known as Grind. Described as a “true powerhouse of audio warfare” it can handle everything from “subtle tube-style saturation to full-on mangled wavetable distortion”.

Grind consists of three main blocks: wavetable lookup, in to algorithmic saturation/distortion/, and finally to a multi-mode filter. The wavetable module uses the amplitude of the incoming signal to replace the sample with one from 15 different linearly-interpolated wavetables, chosen for their mangling potential. Window size and phase controls provide further tone-shaping possibilities.

Grind is available now in all major formats for all major DAWs at $49

Korg drops major update for Gadget along with free light version

It was great news when Korg brought its quirky and powerful Gadget instrument platform over to the Mac. And now the company is offering a free intro version known as Gadget Le which comes with a trimmed down selection of Gadgets (“five standard gadgets and tracks.”). This is perfect for anyone interested in the instruments but want to give them a test run before dropping $199 on the full version.

The complete version of Gadget also received a pretty major update that is free to existing users:

Milpitas gadget added.

Preview sound of gadgets added.

Improved the display behavior when switching tracks.

Improved the MIDI channel for Darwin by enabling Omni reception.

Various other adjustments to improve stability and ease of use have been done.

Elektron Digitakt Drum Machine and Sampler Now Shipping!

The latest hardware gadget from Elektron, Digitakt, is now shipping and available for purchase. The $679 digital drum beast will soon be fully Overbridge compatible, which means it will work seamlessly with Logic Pro X (any major DAW) on the Mac. We already gave you a full rundown of how Overbridge works in our hands-on review of Elektron’s Analog Heat, and you can expect a full review of Digitakt as soon as the Mac integration is up and running!

Check out Cenk, the Elektron grand master, get busy in the video above.

