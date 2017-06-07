Apple Pay rollout continues with over two dozen new banks and credit unions added

New banks and credit unions across the country are continuing to adopt Apple Pay, and nearly 30 additional institutions have joined Apple’s list of participating partners since the last refresh last month. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union

Citizens Community Federal N.A.

Citizens National Bank of Park Rapids

Commercial Savings Bank

Corydon State Bank

Dieterich Bank

Equity Bank

First Alliance Bank

First Community Bank (MT)

First National Bank of Bellville

First United Bank & Trust

Firstrust Bank

Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union

Hometown Bank (MA)

Lakeside Bank

Mazuma Credit Union

New York Commerical Bank

North Shore Federal Credit Union

Parke Bank

PBI Bank

Rivertrust Federal Credit Union

Salal Credit Union

Simple

Snake River Federal Credit Union

Summit National Bank

The State Bank and Trust Company of Defiance, Ohio

University of Illinois Credit Union

White Crown Federal Credit Union

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features this week at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this fall.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in several countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test in the first version.

