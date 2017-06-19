Fourth macOS 10.12.6 beta rolling out on Mac App Store

Apple has released the fourth developer beta version of the upcoming macOS 10.12.6 software update. Developers testing the pre-release software can find the update through the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.12.6 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta has also been available although releases are sometimes not simultaneous.

macOS 10.12.6 will likely be the last version of macOS Sierra before Apple ships macOS High Sierra later this fall. macOS 10.13 is currently available in developer beta while a public beta is promised for a later release.

macOS High Sierra includes the Apple File System, HEVC support, Metal 2, improvements to Mail, Photos, and Safari, and more.

If you’re running the macOS High Sierra developer beta, we’re still awaiting the second beta release of macOS 10.13.

