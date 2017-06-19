Canada’s largest sports retailer, SportChek, now selling Apple Watch

If you’re looking for somewhere to try on and buy an Apple Watch in Canada, and you don’t have an Apple Store nearby, you now have a new option: SportChek.

The chain, which describes itself as the country’s largest sports retailer, is now selling the Series 1, Series 2 and Nike+ models – alongside some accessories.

Accessories currently appear to be limited to eight bands, split between the two sizes, a power adapter and charging cable.

iPhone in Canada notes that pricing is identical to Apple, but you might be able to benefit from a SportChek sale or coupon.

Apple last week released the latest watchOS beta to developers as we await the official launch of watchOS 4, with more than 50 new features.

