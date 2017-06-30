Facebook’s free Find Wi-Fi feature on iOS is going global

Facebook is expanding its recently launched Find Wi-Fi feature to work globally after initially launching in a few countries last year. The feature lets businesses share with Facebook that they offer free Wi-Fi to visitors, and Facebook in turn can promote those businesses to users in need of a better Internet connection.

The feature considers both your current location and time of day to recommend the nearest available hotspots, and business information including hours of operation and even the Wi-Fi network name is easily visible to users on a map or list view.

The only hitch is actually using the Find Wi-Fi feature requires turning on always-on location access to the Facebook app on iPhone; using the ‘while using the app’ location setting won’t allow you to use the feature.

Find Wi-Fi is available under the Explore section of the Facebook app.