Poll: If the iPhone 8 is available only in black, will that deter you from buying?

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been making some interesting predictions about the iPhone 8 of late. The most surprising one of these is that it won’t offer any form of Touch ID.

While some have reported him as simply saying that it wouldn’t be embedded in the screen, this appears to be based on missing the significance of the word ‘model’ in what he said.

We predict the OLED model won’t support fingerprint recognition

I’m not sure he’s correct about that, but he made one other prediction which seems plausible: that the iPhone 8 will be available in fewer colors than usual, to maintain a ’boutique’ branding …

NordVPN

The reasoning here may be that Apple wants the (likely expensive) iPhone 8 to really stand out as something special. The near-bezel-free design will do that from the front, but limiting the colors could make it more instantly recognizable from the rear.

Indeed, some have speculated that Apple might offer the model in only one color. If so, the most likely bet would seem to be adopting Henry Ford’s approach: you can have any color you like so long as it’s black.

Apple made a big deal of the Jet Black finish introduced on the iPhone 7. Indeed, go to its website even today and the main iPhone page has a black background to emphasise the glossy black finish shown.

That finish – alongside the matte black version – certainly appears to have been popular, but how would you feel if black was the only color available? Please take our poll, and share your views in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!