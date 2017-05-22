Analyst: iPhone 8 to start at $870, max out at $1,070 for 256GB model

While a number of things remain uncertain about the upcoming iPhone 8, one of the biggest is price. Analysts, however, continue make their best guesses and today UBS analyst Steven Milunovich is out with his predictions. Milunovich claims that the iPhone 8 will start at $870 and max out around $1,070…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Milunovich had earlier claimed that the iPhone 8 would start at a sub-$1,000 price point, likely an important psychological barrier for Apple, and the note sent to investors today offers a bit more detail as to pricing (via Business Insider).

The UBS analyst explains that while the iPhone 8 will indeed be priced at above $1,000, like earlier reports had claimed, that will be the top-tier price rather than the starting price. For $1,070, Milunovich predicts that users will be able to get the model with 256GB, though it’s unclear how much storage $870 would get you.

Milunovich also says that he expects the iPhone 8 to account for 45 percent of iPhone sales next year, while the iPhone average selling price will come to about $730 per unit. Finally, UBS increased its price target for AAPL from $165 to $170.

Other analysts have taken a stab at predicting iPhone 8 pricing. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski predicted that the iPhone 8 will cost $999 for 128GB and $1,099 for 256GB. The discrepancy in pricing between Milunovich and Jankowski could be related to differing storage amounts, with the former perhaps anticipating a 64GB model while the latter predicts a 128GB base.

Analysts largely base their pricing predictions on research related to how much Apple is spending on certain components, which is somewhat hard to do this far ahead of the iPhone 8 release when final decisions have not yet been made. Nevertheless, the general consensus seems to be that while the iPhone 8 will be Apple’s most expensive iPhone to date, it shouldn’t push too far over $1,000.

Currently, the most expensive iPhone Apple sells is the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus for $969, while the base model iPhone 7 comes in at $649. It’s likely that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will retain the current pricing.

What do you think of these rumored price points? How much are you willing to pay for the iPhone 8? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.