Analyst claims iPhone 8 will cost $999 for 128GB model and $1,099 for 256GB

It’s been said several times that Apple’s latest iPhone 8 flagship will be its most expensive model to date, with reports claiming the device will come in at more than $1,000. Now, in the build up to the device’s announcement later this year, analysts are making predictions as to exactly how much the new flagship will cost…

Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski issued a new research note to investors in which she outlines her expectations for the iPhone 8. In the note, obtained by CNBC, Jankowski predicts that Apple will offer the iPhone 8 in 128GB and 256GB capacities, coming in $999 and $1,099 respectively. Currently, the most expensive iPhone Apple sells is the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus for $969.

Jankowski also corroborates much of what has already been reported, claiming that the iPhone 8 will offer features such as an OLED display, 3D sensors, and augmented reality technologies.

As a result of the higher price tag, Jankowski estimates that AAPL’s average iPhone selling price will increase to $763 during fiscal 2018, which is considerably higher than the majority of Wall Street estimates which puts the ASP at $675. Jankowski is also raising her target price of AAPL to $170 from $164 and upping her 2018 iPhone sale predictions to 243 million units.

“The first $1,000 iPhone can drive meaningful upside,” analyst Simona Jankowski wrote in a note to clients Thursday. “The bottom line is that we are raising our FY18/19 EPS estimates further above consensus “We think the higher demand for the larger (5.8″) form factor will be supported by the fact that the iPhone 8 will have compelling new features not available in the smaller form factors,” she wrote.

In contrast to Jankowski’s predictions, UBS analyst Steven Milunovich earlier this year predicted that Apple will offer the iPhone 8 in 64GB at between $850 and $900. So the discrepancy here, more so than price, is what sort of storage capacities Apple will offer with the iPhone 8.

As with all iPhone 8 rumors, it’s important to note that things can change by the time Apple officially announces the device later this year. Nevertheless, what do you think of this rumored price? Would you drop $999 for a 128GB iPhone 8? What about $1,099 for a 256GB model? Let us know in the comments.

