9to5Toys Lunch Break: Prime Day Deals – Bose SoundLink II $129, $70 off Apple Watch, more

- Jul. 11th 2017 9:27 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is live! Shop all the best deals: Bose SoundLink II Speaker: $129 (Reg. $179)

Apple Watch Series 2 gets a $70 discount as Best Buy fights off Prime Day

Amazon takes up to 30% off select Seagate Hard drives for Prime Day

Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro in multiple configurations now $150 off, starting at $450

Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389

MORE PRIME DAY DEALS FOR TODAY ONLY:

Tech:

Home:

Gaming:

Fashion:

Toys/Other:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now

Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens

The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability

9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]

Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50

Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]

Hands-on w/ iClever’s Lightning-enabled 15,000mAh Battery Pack

App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)

