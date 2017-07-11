9to5Toys Lunch Break: Prime Day Deals – Bose SoundLink II $129, $70 off Apple Watch, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Series 2 gets a $70 discount as Best Buy fights off Prime Day

Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389

MORE PRIME DAY DEALS FOR TODAY ONLY:

Tech:

Home:

Gaming:

Fashion:

Toys/Other:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens

The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability

Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50

Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]

App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)