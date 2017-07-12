Apple releases second tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV

The second tvOS 11 public beta for non-developers to test on Apple TV is now available. The tvOS 11 public beta includes new features like Home Screen Syncing, light and dark mode automatic switching, and full AirPods support.

Apple only shared at WWDC that Amazon Prime Video is coming to tvOS this summer while teasing out much more for tvOS this fall. If you haven’t enrolled in the tvOS 11 beta already, check out our guide here.

