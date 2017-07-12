Apple releases second tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV

The second tvOS 11 public beta for non-developers to test on Apple TV is now available. The tvOS 11 public beta includes new features like Home Screen Syncing, light and dark mode automatic switching, and full AirPods support.
AirPods
Apple only shared at WWDC that Amazon Prime Video is coming to tvOS this summer while teasing out much more for tvOS this fall. If you haven’t enrolled in the tvOS 11 beta already, check out our guide here.
For more on tvOS 11, check out these stories:
- tvOS 11 brings Home Screen Sync and automatic dark mode switching to Apple TV
- Apple TV now included in public beta program starting with tvOS 11
- AirPods automatically pair with Apple TV starting with tvOS 11
- Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS 10.13, and tvOS 11
- tvOS 11 beta 2 for Apple TV rolling out now
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!