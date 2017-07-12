Analysts say supply chain evidence points towards 3-4 week delay for iPhone 8

A day after a report claimed that Apple is operating in a “panic” trying to make key iPhone 8 features ready for launch time, analysts today are predicting a delay for the device itself. As noted by CNBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts released a report today claiming that the iPhone 8 will ship 3 to 4 weeks later than anticipated…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The report, from analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale, cites recent conversations with supply chain sources in China. Mohan and Pascale say that technical issues plaguing both Apple and its suppliers will push the iPhone 8’s release back by 3 to 4 weeks.

“Our conversations with the Supply Chain suggest that the iPhone 8 will ship 3-4 weeks delayed given technological issues which Apple and its suppliers are working through,” analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale said in a report Wednesday, citing a recent trip to Asia.

The Bank of America analysts corroborate a report from yesterday in saying that Touch ID and the 3D facial recognition sensors are causing problems for Apple. Interestingly, yesterday’s report pegged the problems as software-related, which seemingly wouldn’t directly affect the supply chain sources that Mohan and Pascale cite.

Nevertheless, because of the delays, Bank of America is cutting expectations for Apple’s September quarter by 11 million and its December quarter by 6 million. The analysts still, however, rate Apple stock as a buy.

AAPL stock closed up .14 percent today, though it has fallen .19 percent in after-hours trading.

A handful of reports have explained Apple’s iPhone 8 struggles. In addition to facial recognition and Touch ID problems, the company has reportedly been plagued by OLED display shortages and wireless charging issues. All in all, some believe that Apple may launch the device with key features, such as face detection and wireless charging, disabled at first.

It’s unclear if the delay cited by Bank of America today means that the iPhone 8 will launch with all key features enabled, or if despite the 3 to 4 week delay, some things will still come later.

Would you be willing to wait an extra month for the iPhone 8? Or would you instead opt for the iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus? Let us know in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!