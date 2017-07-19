Logic Pros: How to grab Apple’s already affordable Logic Pro X audio suite for 15% off

With the new 10.3.2 update dropping for Logic Pro X yesterday, Apple has once again brought even more value to the already way to affordable professional DAW. The $199.99 price of entry is insanely low considering the sheer amount of content and new features Apple continues to add, but we have a way to get it for even less…

With the new features releasing for Logic yesterday, we thought it would be a great time to remind Mac users the power iTunes gift card deals can hold for aspiring producers and musicians. Deals on Logic Pro X are basically non-existent outside of some of the student offers and promos.

But if you head over to 9to5Toys right now, you’ll notice we have $100 iTunes gift cards on sale for just $85 with free email delivery. I think you can see where I’m going with this. That’s $200 worth of credit to spend across any of Apple’s digital distribution marketplaces for just $170. Meaning you can then take that credit and go grab a complete version of Logic Pro X for just $170 right now. That’s 15% off an app that essentially shouldn’t ever go on sale.

Just keep in mind, these discounted cards won’t last forever, so be sure to jump on this while you can. And of course, these GCs can be used on apps, movies and other major applications like Final Cut Pro, should you choose to do so.

