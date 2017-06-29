IK’s new ‘iRig Pro I/O’ pocket-sized iOS/Mac audio interface is available now

IK Multimedia is one of the biggest names in mobile audio recording these days. It has a slew of products to support just about any kind of iOS musician/producer out there and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Today, the company is unveiling the latest mobile interface with the new iRig Pro I/O.

From 9to5Toys.com:

A successor to the popular iRig PRO, the Pro I/O allows mobile musicians to record just about anything directly into iOS including guitars, basses, vocals, keyboards and even MIDI data. At one point, we were generally required to purchase separate adapters for different applications when it came to mobile recording, but IK is bringing everything together along with full Mac/PC support this time around.

We are getting a full 24-bit/96kHz recording resolution here via the built-in Class-A preamp. There is also an 1/8-inch headphone jack which comes in handy for monitoring situations while recording, but it also adds a traditional connector to an iPhone 7/Plus setup. The unit can operate on the 2 included AA batteries when connected to your iPhone/iPad, or via USB with the Mac. But iRig Pro I/O is apparently the first device of its kind that can also charge the connected device using the DC in port and an optional dedicated power supply.

As for connectivity, there is a 1/4-inch/XLR combo jack for all your typical analog needs (guitar, bass, mic, vocals), and an 1/8” MIDI in/out setup with included MIDI to DIN adapters. Additionally, IK has thrown in a USB to MIDI adapter as well along with the main Lightning connection cable.

As usual, IK is adding in “more than $500” worth of software including full versions of AmpliTube 4, AmpliTube for iPhone and iPad, SampleTank 3 SE and T-RackS Deluxe with Mic Room.

Our iRig Pro I/O just arrived in the mail, so we haven’t had time to give it a full review. But just as a quick preview, the build quality feels solid in my hands, and the packaging is actually quite nice as well. Judging by IK’s previous interfaces, I will most likely enjoy our time with it. Nonetheless, we will be going hands-on with the interface quite extensively with a full review here on Toys as well as in our music production feature series Logic Pros on 9to5Mac.

iRig Pro I/O is available now on Amazon and the official IK site for $149.99 shipped.

