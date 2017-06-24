Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS/Mac music production. This week, Roland and Studio Electronics unveil a brand new mono analog synth, Native Instruments drops a toy box full of quirky sounds and Output introduces us to its new studio desk Platform…

A brand new Studio Electronics/Roland Analog Mono Synth!

Completely out of nowhere, Studio Electronics and Roland have unveiled the new monophonic analog SE-02 synthesizer. It is essentially designed by the brilliant folks at Studio Electronics as part of the Roland Boutique Designer Series. It features 3 voltage controlled oscillators, a 24-db ladder filter, cross mod matrix, dedicated LFO, a 16-step sequencer and a built-in delay. We can’t wait to get our hands on this one!

The Roland SE-02 Analog Synthesizer is a collaborative effort from Roland and Studio Electronics, that uses authentic discrete circuitry to create an analog synth with a distinctly American sound. Explore the power of its performance sequencer, over 500 expertly-crafted preset patches, its complex oscillator and filter modulations with XMOD and FEEDBACK, and in-built delay. Discover thick textures, percussive patches and ethereal effects for a whole new dimension to a classic sound.

Here’s the video from Roland on the new synth:

The Roland SE-02 Analog Synthesizer is the first product in the new Roland Boutique Designer Series. This series, debuting in a partnership with Studio Electronics, a leader in excellence and ingenuity in analog synthesizer design since 1988. Makers of the revered MidiMini, SE-1, ATC-1, Omega 8, CODE 8, Boomstar, and Tonestar. Premium quality musical instruments hand built in the USA.

Pre-orders are already up at $499.99 but we haven’t come across an official release date as of yet.

Output’s Studio Desk Platform

Output is well known for its amazing software instruments like Exhale and Signal, but it is stepping into the studio furniture business this week. The new Platform studio desk is designed to be the best possible center piece for any home studio. It features rack gear compartments, a full cable management system and a keyboard tray with a sweet little cut-out so you can easily get your knees under it.

Crafted by the team at Output, led by Vice President of Hardware, J.C. Sutherland, Platform is uniquely tailored for music production and other creative endeavors. Key features include a bridge for studio monitors, 9U of rack space, sleek cable management, and an optional pull-out keyboard tray. Its clean, modern aesthetic makes for a stunning piece in any studio or home office.

Built in the US, it comes in natural wood and Kodiak brown stain finishes starting at $549.

Native Instruments has released KINETIC TOYS for Kontakt

Software plug-in giant Native Instruments is releasing a new instrument for Kontakt known as KINETIC TOYS. If you’re anything like me, the name alone has you interested. It includes over 200 sound sources that range from children’s toys, games, and “even snacks” to “custom synthesized tones” and “playable hybrid” patches.

We loved sound designer Jeremiah Savage’s KINETIC METAL instrument for Kontakt and can’t wait to go hands on with this new children’s toy box of sounds.

Sounds in KINETIC TOYS range from clockwork robots, train sets, and bunsen burners to ping pong balls, pinball machines, and popcorn. This box of treats overflows with 35 themed sound sets, each with eight dynamically mixable toy and synthesized sounds, and manipulated by up to four effects. Both sounds and effects can be manually assigned, ready for modulation and morphing.

KINETIC TOYS works with KONTAKT 5 and the free KONTAKT 5 PLAYER and is available now for $149.

