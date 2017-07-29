Apple again found to be the world’s top retailer in sales per square foot

Apple’s retail stores are always said to be some of the most profitable ones there are, and new data from eMarketer and CoStar offers more insight on such data. The research companies say Apple is the top retailer in terms of sales per square foot, coming in at $5,546 per square foot…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Other notable numbers include the top jeweler, Tiffany & Co, with sales of $2,951 per square foot and top gasoline retailer Murphy USA at $3,721 per square foot. Leading apparel retailer is Lululemon Athletica at $1,560 per square foot.

As a whole, CoStar says sales per square foot have declined to a $325 average per square foot in recent years. That’s down from $375 in the early 2000s.

Interestingly, the Apple data collected by eMarketer shows a slight decline compared to previous retail sales studies. In 2011, Apple was found to be the top retailer with $5,626 in sales per square foot, whereas a 2012 study showed an increase in sales to $6,050 per square foot.

While the data comes from different sources, it’s still interesting to see the slight decline. eMarketer expects an uptick later this year when the iPhone 8 launches to the public. The higher price of the device certainly won’t hurt.

With sales per square foot viewed as a major component of retail success, according to industry data provided by eMarkter, the #1 retailer in sales per square foot is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which did a staggering $5,546 per square foot. Having launched the first iPhone 10 years ago, it’s speculated that this next milestone iteration of the iconic product could produce Apple’s strongest sales to date

Apple continues to expand its retail presence around the globe, opening new stores in countries such as Taiwan, Singapore, Germany, Dubai, Mexico, and the United States. The company’s retail stores have continually fought off competition from the likes of Amazon, as well as Apple Authorized Resellers such as Simply Mac, which closed multiple locations around the United States earlier this year.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: