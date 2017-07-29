Happy Hour Podcast 130 | Siri’s ‘movie’ debut, iOS 11 updates, and the end of the iPod

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new Siri ad starring The Rock, how Siri has changed since its debut and where it could improve, how iOS 11 betas are improving through feedback including Notification Center fixes, the death of the iPod shuffle and nano, and much more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple partners w/ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for new ‘movie’ ad co-starring Siri
- Apple releases iOS 11 beta 4 with tweaked icons, Notification Center refinements, more
- watchOS 4 beta 4 for Apple Watch now available
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 4 to developers
- tvOS 11 developer beta 4 for Apple TV now available
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 4? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]
- Apple discontinues iPod nano and shuffle (Update: Confirmed)
- iPod touch gets more storage for less as 32GB & 128GB become sole models
- HomePod firmware reveals new interaction details, Accessibility support, more
