KGI: LG Display to become Apple’s second OLED panel supplier in 2018

As we’ve reported in the past, Samsung looks to be the sole supplier of OLED displays for the iPhone 8, but a new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities says LG will soon join the fray and supply Apple with said panels…

Kuo explains there are several factors indicating that LG will become an OLED supplier for Apple in 2018. For Apple, Kuo says the OLED panel “has been the single most troublesome component for Apple.” With Samsung having the power and expertise when it comes to the screen technology, Apple has lost some of its bargaining power. Thus, Kuo believes that Apple is “committed to having LG Display geared up for its OLED iPhone display business in 2018.”

Furthermore, Kuo says that LG can offer improved collaboration with other industry suppliers, thus increasing shipment yield rate.