iPhone 8 x-ray shots show wireless charging coil in testing

New photos claiming to show an x-ray view of the upcoming iPhone 8 have surfaced on social media site Weibo. Based on a large dark spot in the center of each image, the new photos further support the rumor that the new model will feature some form of wireless charging.

Sony A6500

The black splotch in the alleged iPhone 8 x-ray lines up with a previously leaked schematic from April with the same area for what is expected to be the inductive charging coil.

Back in February, reliable analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicted that all three new iPhone models (4.7″/5.5″/5.8″) would feature support for wireless charging. Others have suggested the wireless charging accessory may not be ready at launch which means the product will be sold separately as well.

Aside from the newly leaked images and analyst reports, there has been plenty of talk about wireless charging finally coming to the iPhone this year. Earlier this year, the CEO of wireless charging tech company Powermat called the feature standard in the new iPhones, which iPhone maker Wistron CEO later echoed publicly.

Apple even joined the Wireless Power Consortium at the start of the year, although it technically already supports inductive charging through the Apple Watch and iPad Pro Smart Connector.

At any rate, we may soon see what Apple has planned for the next generation of iPhones as the company typically unveils and releases new models in September. The higher-end iPhone 8 is expected to be pricier and severely supply constrained, however, and may not ship when the other models are released.

Check out the latest Weibo shots below:

iPhone 8 render via Forbes

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: