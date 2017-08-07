Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 5 to developers

- Aug. 7th 2017 10:02 am PT

Apple has released macOS High Sierra beta 5 for developer testing. macOS High Sierra includes the new Apple File System, HEVC video playback, Metal 2, Photos and Safari upgrades, and more.

Sony A6500

macOS High Sierra beta 5 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest macOS High Sierra release below.

For more on macOS High Sierra, check out these stories:

  • New splash screen for Photos

