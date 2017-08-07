Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 5 to developers

Apple has released macOS High Sierra beta 5 for developer testing. macOS High Sierra includes the new Apple File System, HEVC video playback, Metal 2, Photos and Safari upgrades, and more.

macOS High Sierra beta 5 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest macOS High Sierra release below.

