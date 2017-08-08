Twitter is now testing out Night Mode on its desktop website

Last August, Twitter finally released Night Mode for its iOS app, which brings a much darker UI when scrolling through your timeline. The official Twitter app for macOS has had Night Mode since its major redesign in December of 2015, but if you prefer to access Twitter through the official website, it looks like Twitter is now testing out this feature for select users.

Night Mode for Twitter on the desktop doesn’t change the way that the site works, but it does make the site look a lot nicer (depending on who you ask) and considerably easier on the eyes for late-light Tweeting. Any traces of white have been replaced with a dark gray, and the end result is really something to behold.

I was able to access Night Mode on desktop by clicking on my profile photo and then the Night Mode tab at the very bottom of the pop-up list. No one else on the 9to5 team seems to have access to this quite yet, so Twitter’s either slowly rolling the feature out or just testing it with a select few users.

There’s currently no ETA as to when Night Mode for desktop will be available for all Twitter users, but until then, you can admire the gallery below.

