Rumor: iPhone 7s may be thicker due to glass back replacing aluminum

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones as soon as September: 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD models we call iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, and a 5.8-inch OLED model we call iPhone 8. While the iPhone 8 will feature an all-new bezel-less design, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are expected to look much like the current flagship iPhones.

One change for the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones expected next month is a material return from aluminum backs to glass, and now a new rumor claims that shift will result in a slightly thicker casing.

German blog Giga Apple cites a case maker who claims to have sources within iPhone maker Foxconn in reporting at least a 0.1mm jump in thickness on the iPhone 7s. According to a leaked specs document obtained from the site, the iPhone 7s will have a slight increase on all dimensions.

Apple similarly increased the thickness from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 6s by 0.2mm due to 3D Touch and the pressure sensitive display. This year the change, if true, is expected to be due to the shift to glass from aluminum which serves as a pass through for rumored wireless (inductive) charging.

If the rumor is true, the iPhone 7s will measure 7.21-millimeters compared to 7.1-millimeters on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s. The similarly designed iPhone 6 measured 6.9-millimeters which was a slightly bigger change that had almost no impact on accessories.

The document also notes a width change from 67.14-millimeters to 67.27-millimeters and a height jump from 138.31-millimeters to 138.44-millimeters. As a result of the slight increase in the thickness, the camera bump will measure about a quarter millimeter thinner according to the spec leak.

Aside from today’s dimensions rumor, the iPhone 7s has appeared in multiple alleged glass back dummy unit leaks while the new models are expected to be limited to just three colors: black, silver, and a version of gold.

