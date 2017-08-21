KGI: Apple’s iPhone 8 ahead of Qualcomm with 3D sensing tech by 2 years

In a new report out by KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo, the group believes that Apple has a significant lead on Qualcomm in the 3D sensing technology space. KGI reports that Qualcomm won’t be making significant shipments until at least 2019.

3-Pack 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning - $16.99

Kuo iterates in the report that Qualcomm is immature in both software and hardware fields to properly produce significant shipping products. This immaturity will help contribute to a delay in Android products receiving 3D sensing technology. Xiaomi is the only potential adopter of Qualcomm’s tech and they’re awaiting positive market feedback on Apple’s 3D sensing technology before pursuing with their own device implementations.

Previously, KGI published that the upcoming OLED iPhone would contain a ‘revolutionary’ front camera and an infrared module for 3D sensing. TSMC will be manufacturing Apple’s IR transmitter’s diffractive optical element and wafer-level optical. Qualcomm uses a 2-in-1 system of the of the DOE and WLO from Himax. This is what the most recent report calls a “huge difference” between Apple and Qualcomm’s 3D components suppliers.

This difference creates a contrast between the two companies and how each piece of hardware may function. Apple’s suppliers have set aside resources in advance for building the company’s technology while Qualcomm has to avoid those suppliers to find their own resources.