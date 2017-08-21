What’s new in iOS 11 beta 7? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

iOS 11 beta 7 was released earlier today to developers, and as we get closer to the GM release, there are less and less readily apparent changes present. Despite this, there are a handful of differences to be found in this latest beta. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for the details.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

In addition to the 7th beta release for developers, iOS 11 Public Beta 6 has been released to public beta testers as well. The changes featured in the developer beta are small potatoes compared to the vast amount of changes we saw in earlier betas, but there are still a few interesting finds in this latest beta release.

Changes/features covered in this video

Music app icon appears on Control Center music widget

Yellow Volume limit warning indicator for EU users

Now Playing widget back in Cover Sheet

Bluetooth stays enabled with Airplane mode

Smaller Lock screen clock

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Have you come across additional notable items in iOS 11 beta 7? Be sure to leave a note below with the details of your findings. If you missed previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 6, iOS 11 beta 5, iOS 11 beta 4, iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.