Facebook and Instagram both experiencing widespread downtime

Both Facebook and Instagram are down for many users this morning. While neither social network has yet acknowledged the outage, a slew of user have taken to Twitter to complain while Down Dector also shows a massive spike in complaints as of this morning…

Facebook’s status page shows that the platform is currently “healthy,” but that’s obviously not the case. When trying to access the social network, many users are either being told that their account is inaccessible or that there are no stories to view:

“Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

As for when the services will come back to life remains to be seen. The fact that the two services are down at the same time is notable given their sheer popularity.

Personally, I’ve been unable to load Facebook all morning but Instagram loads just fine, so it’s clear these outages don’t necessarily affect everyone and your mileage may vary. Do Instagram and Facebook load for you? Let us know down in the comments.

I've actually spent time with my family now that Facebook and Instagram are down. Nice people. — 🐍 (@brandonxy) August 26, 2017

So #facebookdown is the reason for this sh*t?! pic.twitter.com/Baex5dcIhb — Sharlene Competente (@sharlenenikki_) August 26, 2017

Facebook down? — Thiviyanthan (@DArmChairCritic) August 26, 2017