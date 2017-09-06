Twitter night mode officially rolling out to its desktop website

Earlier last month, Twitter began testing a night mode for its desktop website that matched its iOS app. The social network today announced that it is rolling out the darker theme to all users beginning today.

Twitter’s night mode is a shade of very dark blue instead of the stark black used by other clients. Identical to the version found on the Android and iOS mobile apps, it is activated by clicking on your profile icon in the top toolbar.

The very last option in the dropdown menu will toggle the night mode signified by the moon icon added to iOS as part of the “new look” redesign back in June.

Night mode on the web conveniently takes into account the customizable theme color you can set on your profile page. As such, instead of the blue highlights found on the iOS client, the night mode will use whatever accent color you have chosen to highlight elements like buttons and notifications.

Meanwhile, everything else adopts a dark shade of blue. The night mode extends to every part of the site, including settings and profile pages.

You can now enable night mode on https://t.co/fuPJa3nVky! 🌙 Also available on Twitter for iOS and Android. https://t.co/9AjOwcv3Zn — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 6, 2017

