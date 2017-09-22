Instagram update brings new seasonal stickers including autumn and spring packs

Instagram today is rolling out new seasonal stickers, including an autumn pack for the northern hemisphere along with a spring selection appropriate for the southern hemisphere.

In a blog post, Instagram announced the new seasonal stickers that will come in handy as today marks autumnal equinox for the northern hemisphere. But the company didn’t leave out those in the southern hemisphere where spring is just beginning.

If you are in the northern hemisphere, you’ll see a new cozy sticker pack for autumn complete with expressive acorns, falling leaves, warm beanies and cups of tea. And for those in the southern hemisphere, flowers, kits and happy sprouts help you celebrate the arrival of spring.

Just yesterday, Instagram started rolling out the ability to use face filters when sharing live video. Instagram is a free download from the App Store.

